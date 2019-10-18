UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Industrial Output Up 5.6 Pct In First Three Quarters

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:51 PM

China's industrial output up 5.6 pct in first three quarters

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.6 percent year on year in the first three quarters, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.6 percent year on year in the first three quarters, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.

In September, the industrial output rose 5.8 percent year on year, up 1.4 percentage points from the growth rate in August, according to the NBS.

Industrial output, officially called industrial value added, is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with annual business turnover of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. Dollars).

In a breakdown by ownership, the output of state-controlled enterprises went up 4.

7 percent year on year in the first three quarters, while that of joint-stock companies went up 6.9 percent and that of foreign-funded enterprises and enterprises with investment from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan increased by 1.4 percent.

The production and supply of electricity, thermal power, gas and water reported a year-on-year increase of 7 percent in the first three quarters, the fastest among the three major sectors, which also include mining and manufacturing.

Manufacturing output rose 5.9 percent year on year, and output growth of the mining sector rose 4.6 percent.

High-tech manufacturing led the overall industrial output growth with its 8.7-percent year-on-year increase.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Water Hong Kong August September Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Karsaz tragedy, a black chapter of country's histo ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab taekwondo teams selected for national games ..

5 minutes ago

IWMB confiscates 22 prohibited birds from Friday B ..

5 minutes ago

Rights Group Blames Turkey for War Crimes, Disrega ..

5 minutes ago

Jehangir posted DD Protocol

10 minutes ago

Jurisdiction of Labour court extended to merged ar ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.