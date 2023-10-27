BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) China's major industrial firms saw their profits surge 11.9 percent in September from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

In the first nine months of the year, the profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.

79 million U.S. Dollars) reached 5.41 trillion yuan, down 9 percent year on year, with the pace of decline narrowing by 2.7 percentage points from the first eight months.