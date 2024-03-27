(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 10.2 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

Industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. Dollars) saw their combined profits reach 914.06 billion yuan in the period, the NBS said.