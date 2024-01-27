Open Menu

China's Industrial Profits Up 16.8 Pct In December 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China's industrial profits up 16.8 pct in December 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) China's major industrial firms saw their profits increase 16.8 percent year on year in December last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

In 2023, the profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.

8 million U.S. Dollars) reached 7.69 trillion yuan, down 2.3 percent year on year, with the pace of decline narrowing by 2.1 percentage points from the first 11 months.

Related Topics

Business China December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

13 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

13 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

13 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

13 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

13 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

13 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

14 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

14 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

14 hours ago

More Stories From World