China's Industrial Profits Up 4.3 Pct In Q1

China's industrial profits up 4.3 pct in Q1

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 4.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Saturday.

