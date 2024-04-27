China's Industrial Profits Up 4.3 Pct In Q1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 4.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Saturday.
