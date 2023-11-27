BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) -- China's major industrial firms saw their combined profits increase for a third straight month in October, official data showed Monday.

The profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.81 million U.S. Dollars) went up 2.7 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.