Open Menu

China's Industrial Sectors Embrace Green Transition To Meet Carbon Emissions Goals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China is moving away from traditionally energy-intensive industrial sectors toward green development across key sectors, in efforts to fulfill its goals of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, according to China Central Television.

In June 2023, the Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel power plant in Xiangtan County, located in Hunan Province in central China, successfully integrated a 150-megawatt supercritical gas generator unit. This unit has the ability to harness and repurpose surplus heat produced during the steel making process, resulting in the generation of over 3.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity daily for the power plant.

Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said that a total of 78 steel enterprises completed the full-process ultra-low emission transformation of their production capacity in 2023, totaling 390 million metric tons of crude steel.

According to MIIT, by the end of 2023, a total of 5,095 green factories had been established at national level, contributing to over 17 percent of the total output value of the manufacturing industry.

Meanwhile, the total output value of the environmental protection equipment manufacturing sector is expected to exceed 970 billion Yuan (about US$134.75 billion).

Going forward, China plans to establish a green manufacturing and service system and nurture 1,000 national-level green factories by the end of this year. The country aims to accelerate the establishment of a waste recycling system and encourage regions with favorable conditions to create "zero-waste industrial parks" and "zero-waste enterprises."

Related Topics

Technology Electricity China Xiangtan June Gas TV From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

39 minutes ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

43 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From World