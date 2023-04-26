Chinese influence in Europe has decreased in recent years partially due to Beijing's close alignment with Russia, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Chinese influence in Europe has decreased in recent years partially due to Beijing's close alignment with Russia, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the PRC's (The People's Republic of China's) influence in Europe has waned in recent years, in part due to its close alignment with Russia," Wallander told a House Committee on Armed Services hearing.

Wallander noted that the Department of Defense recognizes China is taking lessons from Washington's support for Ukraine while continuing to monitor the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier in April, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China supports Europe in its effort to facilitate a prompt resumption of peace negotiations on the Ukraine conflict and create a sustainable security system in Europe.