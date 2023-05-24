UrduPoint.com

China's Influence In Middle East Cannot Be Compared To That Of US - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 09:13 PM

China's influence in the Middle East is growing but is not comparable to that of the United States, Assistant US Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities Mara Karlin said on Wednesday

"I do think it's a little bit short sighted to compare what the United States does in the region and what China does in the region. When you look at our posture in the region, when you look at our long-standing relationships, our investments with the region, it seems like really quite a different ballgame," Karlin said.

The assistant defense secretary made the comment at the Third Middle East Institute-CENTOCM annual conference. The gathering convenes the Central Command leadership and leading scholars and experts to discuss challenges facing the United States and its regional partners.

Karlin emphasized that US regional partners should remain vigilant when they engage in bilateral cooperation with China, especially with respect to technologies and communications.

"That's all going to be very relevant," she said.

Karlin also said that military cooperation is a significant pillar of US-Middle East relationships and regional countries should remain vigilant in this area as well given that China is the United States' main and increasingly pressing threat.

However, Karlin recognized and welcomed China's accomplishments in bringing partners in the region together.

"I think that is a generally good thing, right?" Karlin said.

The United States has been involved with Middle Eastern states for a significant period of time and that relations would continue to develop in the future, she added.

