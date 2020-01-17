UrduPoint.com
China's Initiatives Benefit Latin America More Than Western Projects - Venezuelan Minister

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:41 PM

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims at developing infrastructure across Latin America that will ultimately serve the people of the region, while projects of the United States and other Western countries will instead benefit the states carrying them out, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Friday at a press conference in Beijing

Arreaza arrived in China for a 5-day official visit on Wednesday with the goal of boosting bilateral cooperation. On Thursday, the minister held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, focusing on the Venezuelan crisis and issues of mutual interest.

"China's Belt and Road Initiative significantly differs from all the other projects proposed by the US and other members of the Western world because Western countries put forward initiatives to obtain and use natural resources and the workforce of Latin America.

Meanwhile, China has put forward its initiative to develop infrastructure that will benefit local people in the long run," Arreaza said.

The minister also thanked China for its support, strategic partnership and assistance. He added that China's investment contributed greatly to improving Venezuelans' welfare, infrastructure and civilian construction, pointing out that it was always based on mutual trust and equality.

The BRI is China's international project that seeks to promote trade cooperation between Beijing and other foreign partners, connecting Asia with Africa and Europe. It was developed by President Xi Jinping in 2013 and comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt, a transcontinental passage that links China with Asia and Europe by land, and the Maritime Silk Road, a sea route that connects China's coastal regions with Asia-Pacific, the middle East, Eastern Africa and Europe.

