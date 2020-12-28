UrduPoint.com
China's Inner Mongolia Ensures Safe Drinking Water For Impoverished Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

China's Inner Mongolia ensures safe drinking water for impoverished residents

North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has resolved the problem of drinking water safety for poverty-stricken residents across the region, according to the regional water resources department

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has resolved the problem of drinking water safety for poverty-stricken residents across the region, according to the regional water resources department.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), the region invested 5.37 billion Yuan (about 821.1 million U.S. Dollars) in 15,000 water supply projects, drilling 24,000 wells and installing 168,000 sets of water purification equipment while constructing and renovating 16,700 km of its pipe network.

The efforts have benefited 4.3 million farmers and herders, and have ensured drinking water safety for 183,000 registered poverty-stricken residents.

The region will continue to improve its water supply by establishing a long-term operation management and protection mechanism and ensuring the input of funds for protection and maintenance, said Gao Mingtang, director of the department's agriculture and animal husbandry division.

