China's Inner Mongolia Sees Installed Capacity Of New Energy Topping 100 Mln Kilowatts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has become China's first provincial-level region to record a total installed capacity of new energy topping over 100 million kilowatts, said the regional energy bureau on Tuesday.

The region's 100 million kilowatts of new energy installed capacity is expected to generate green electricity of about 230 billion kWh annually, helping save 70 million tonnes of standard coal, equivalent to reducing more than 190 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, said the bureau.

The region also plans to add 40 million kilowatts of new energy installed capacity within this year. By that time, the region is expected to see its installed capacity of new energy surpass that of thermal power one year earlier than its previous schedule.

