Open Menu

China's Inner Mongolia To Expand Coverage Of Sand Control

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China's Inner Mongolia to expand coverage of sand control

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region plans to expand the coverage of its efforts to treat desertified and sandy land, said the regional forestry and grassland bureau.

In 2024, Inner Mongolia plans to plant over 3 million mu (about 200,000 hectares) of trees, along with over 13 million mu of grass, and treat over 15 million mu of desertified and sandy land.

Inner Mongolia, this year, will spare no efforts in carrying out the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program (TSFP), a large-scale afforestation project. It will also further integrate sand control with installation of wind power and solar energy, as well as step up monitoring the project execution to ensure the planted trees and grass survive.

In 2023, the region had planted over 5.56 million mu of trees, grown over 17.43 million mu of grass, and treated over 9.5 million mu of desertified and sandy land, well ahead of the annual targets.

Home to four of the country's major deserts and four major sandy areas, Inner Mongolia has long been plagued by desertification and sandy land, and in recent years, the region has stepped up its afforestation efforts.

Related Topics

China Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

55 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

12 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World