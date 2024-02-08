China's Inner Mongolia To Expand Coverage Of Sand Control
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region plans to expand the coverage of its efforts to treat desertified and sandy land, said the regional forestry and grassland bureau.
In 2024, Inner Mongolia plans to plant over 3 million mu (about 200,000 hectares) of trees, along with over 13 million mu of grass, and treat over 15 million mu of desertified and sandy land.
Inner Mongolia, this year, will spare no efforts in carrying out the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program (TSFP), a large-scale afforestation project. It will also further integrate sand control with installation of wind power and solar energy, as well as step up monitoring the project execution to ensure the planted trees and grass survive.
In 2023, the region had planted over 5.56 million mu of trees, grown over 17.43 million mu of grass, and treated over 9.5 million mu of desertified and sandy land, well ahead of the annual targets.
Home to four of the country's major deserts and four major sandy areas, Inner Mongolia has long been plagued by desertification and sandy land, and in recent years, the region has stepped up its afforestation efforts.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From World
-
Banquet held in South Australia to greet Chinese lunar new year1 minute ago
-
Unilever annual profit drops 15% on flat sales1 minute ago
-
Across China: Colorful steamed buns, tasty art at fingertips1 minute ago
-
China's Red Cross allocates relief supplies to Hunan, Hubei2 minutes ago
-
Teenage center Yang selected in China basketball team roster2 minutes ago
-
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland41 minutes ago
-
Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese51 minutes ago
-
Troubled West African states test fractured regional bloc51 minutes ago
-
Italy's Matteo Garrone brings migrant drama to Oscars52 minutes ago
-
SoftBank Group logs first quarterly net profit in over a year1 hour ago
-
Across China: Colorful steamed buns, tasty art at fingertips1 hour ago
-
Poland's 'Bat-mum' saving bats from climate change1 hour ago