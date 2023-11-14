Open Menu

China's Installed Capacity Of Household Photovoltaic Power Tops 100 Mln KW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 11:40 AM

China's installed capacity of household photovoltaic power tops 100 mln kW

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) China's installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power generated by households has reached about 105 million kilowatts by the end of September, covering more than five million households in the country's rural areas, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed Tuesday.

In recent years, China's distributed photovoltaic power generated by households has developed rapidly, the NEA said, adding that this has played a vital role in ensuring the safe and reliable supply of electricity, promoting the green transformation of energy as well as driving the growth of farmers' incomes.

In the first three quarters, the newly added installed capacity of household photovoltaic power stood at 32.

98 million kilowatts, accounting for about half of the newly installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power, according to the data.

The figure also represents more than a quarter of China's total installed capacity of photovoltaic power in the first nine months, according to the NEA.

Citing projections of relevant departments, the NEA said that the development potential of distributed photovoltaic power generated by Chinese rural households is huge, as nearly 27.3 billion square meters of total roof areas covering more than 80 million rural households can be installed with photovoltaic power generation equipment.

Related Topics

Electricity China September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

12 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

12 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

12 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

12 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

12 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

12 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

12 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

12 hours ago

More Stories From World