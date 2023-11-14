(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) China's installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power generated by households has reached about 105 million kilowatts by the end of September, covering more than five million households in the country's rural areas, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed Tuesday.

In recent years, China's distributed photovoltaic power generated by households has developed rapidly, the NEA said, adding that this has played a vital role in ensuring the safe and reliable supply of electricity, promoting the green transformation of energy as well as driving the growth of farmers' incomes.

In the first three quarters, the newly added installed capacity of household photovoltaic power stood at 32.98 million kilowatts, accounting for about half of the newly installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power, according to the data.

The figure also represents more than a quarter of China's total installed capacity of photovoltaic power in the first nine months, according to the NEA.