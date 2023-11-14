Open Menu

China's Installed Capacity Of Household Photovoltaic Power Tops 100 Mln KW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's installed capacity of household photovoltaic power tops 100 mln kW

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) China's installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power generated by households has reached about 105 million kilowatts by the end of September, covering more than five million households in the country's rural areas, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed Tuesday.

In recent years, China's distributed photovoltaic power generated by households has developed rapidly, the NEA said, adding that this has played a vital role in ensuring the safe and reliable supply of electricity, promoting the green transformation of energy as well as driving the growth of farmers' incomes.

In the first three quarters, the newly added installed capacity of household photovoltaic power stood at 32.98 million kilowatts, accounting for about half of the newly installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power, according to the data.

The figure also represents more than a quarter of China's total installed capacity of photovoltaic power in the first nine months, according to the NEA.

Related Topics

Electricity China September From Million

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

13 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

13 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

13 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

13 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

13 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

13 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

13 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

13 hours ago

More Stories From World