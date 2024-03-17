(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) China's installed capacity of power batteries went up in the first two months of the year, according to data from the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

During the period, the installed capacity of the batteries stood at 50.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 32 percent year on year. In February alone, the output fell 18.1 percent year on year to 18 GWh.

The exports of the power batteries came in at 16.3 GWh during the January-February period, down 1.9 percent compared with last year, according to the data.

The new energy vehicles (NEVs) sector maintained fast growth momentum during the first two months. The country's NEVs output reached 1.25 million units, climbing 28.2 percent compared with a year earlier. Sales of NEVs rose 29.4 percent year on year to 1.21 million units, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed.