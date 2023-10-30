Open Menu

China's Installed Capacity Of Renewable Energy Surges

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) China's newly-added installed capacity of renewable energy hit 172 million kilowatts in the first nine months of the year, a 93 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Monday. This surge reflects the country's commitment to promoting green development.

The figure accounted for 76 percent of the country's total newly-added installed capacity of power generation during the period, the NEA said.

By the end of September, the country's total installed capacity of renewable energy reached 1.38 billion kilowatts, which accounted for 49.6 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity and has exceeded that of coal-fired power.

Of the total, the installed capacity of hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and biomass power stood at 419 million kilowatts, 400 million kilowatts, 521 million kilowatts and 43 million kilowatts, respectively.

