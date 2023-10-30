Open Menu

China's Installed Capacity Of Renewable Energy Surges

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China's installed capacity of renewable energy surges

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) -- China's newly-added installed capacity of renewable energy hit 172 million kilowatts in the first nine months of the year, a 93 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Monday.

This surge reflects the country's commitment to promoting green development.

The figure accounted for 76 percent of the country's total newly-added installed capacity of power generation during the period, the NEA said.

By the end of September, the country's total installed capacity of renewable energy reached 1.38 billion kilowatts, which accounted for 49.6 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity and has exceeded that of coal-fired power.

Of the total, the installed capacity of hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power and biomass power stood at 419 million kilowatts, 400 million kilowatts, 521 million kilowatts and 43 million kilowatts, respectively.

Related Topics

China Same September Billion Million

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

50 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

16 hours ago
Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

16 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

17 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

17 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World