Open Menu

China's Installed New Energy Capacity Sees Expansion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

China's installed new energy capacity sees expansion

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) China's total installed capacity for new energy generation, including wind, solar and biomass power, topped 1.27 billion kilowatts by the end of August, according to data from the China Electricity Council.

The figure accounted for 40.7 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity.

In August, non-fossil energy accounted for 40 percent of China's power consumption, the electricity council said.

It added that as the power supply structure undergoes a green transformation, an increasing share of electricity will come from non-fossil energy sources.

Since 2021, China's installed capacity for non-fossil energy generation has risen by 78.5 percent, and its proportion of total installed power generation capacity has continued to grow, according to the council.

Related Topics

Electricity China August From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

15 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

23 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

31 minutes ago
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

35 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From World