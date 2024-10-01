(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) China's total installed capacity for new energy generation, including wind, solar and biomass power, topped 1.27 billion kilowatts by the end of August, according to data from the China Electricity Council.

The figure accounted for 40.7 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity.

In August, non-fossil energy accounted for 40 percent of China's power consumption, the electricity council said.

It added that as the power supply structure undergoes a green transformation, an increasing share of electricity will come from non-fossil energy sources.

Since 2021, China's installed capacity for non-fossil energy generation has risen by 78.5 percent, and its proportion of total installed power generation capacity has continued to grow, according to the council.