China's Installed Power Generation Capacity To Exceed 3.6 Billion Kilowatts In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
China aims to bring its total installed power generation capacity to over 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2025, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) China aims to bring its total installed power generation capacity to over 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2025, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.
China will work to increase energy production this year. The country plans to maintain crude oil output at over 200 million tonnes and add over 200 million kilowatts of new energy power generation capacity.
According to the administration, China's total electricity generation is expected to reach 10.6 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2025.
In terms of green and low-carbon transformation, the proportion of non-fossil energy power generation capacity is expected to increase to around 60 percent, while the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption is expected to reach around 20 percent.
Zhang Xing, the administration's spokesperson, said the research and development of key energy technology equipment still needs to be strengthened, and the reform of the energy system and mechanisms needs to be further advanced.
China will promote high-quality development and high-level security of energy to support the sustained recovery of its economy and to meet people's growing energy needs for a better life, Zhang added
