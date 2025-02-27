Open Menu

China's Installed Power Generation Capacity To Exceed 3.6 Billion Kilowatts In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

China's installed power generation capacity to exceed 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2025

China aims to bring its total installed power generation capacity to over 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2025, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) China aims to bring its total installed power generation capacity to over 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2025, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.

China will work to increase energy production this year. The country plans to maintain crude oil output at over 200 million tonnes and add over 200 million kilowatts of new energy power generation capacity.

According to the administration, China's total electricity generation is expected to reach 10.6 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2025.

In terms of green and low-carbon transformation, the proportion of non-fossil energy power generation capacity is expected to increase to around 60 percent, while the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption is expected to reach around 20 percent.

Zhang Xing, the administration's spokesperson, said the research and development of key energy technology equipment still needs to be strengthened, and the reform of the energy system and mechanisms needs to be further advanced.

China will promote high-quality development and high-level security of energy to support the sustained recovery of its economy and to meet people's growing energy needs for a better life, Zhang added

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

43 seconds ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

52 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch host ..

Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..

16 minutes ago
 Number of workforce in Belarus increases in Januar ..

Number of workforce in Belarus increases in January

17 seconds ago
 Modern techniques imperative to address future cha ..

Modern techniques imperative to address future challenges: University of Agricul ..

19 seconds ago
 Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gol ..

Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gold in Women’s 1,000m

21 seconds ago
Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hos ..

Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hospital: secretary

23 seconds ago
 China's installed power generation capacity to exc ..

China's installed power generation capacity to exceed 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2 ..

25 seconds ago
 DMCC signs key partnerships in Beijing to deepen U ..

DMCC signs key partnerships in Beijing to deepen UAE-China business connectivity

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan

45 minutes ago
 NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation ..

NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World