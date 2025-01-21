Open Menu

China's Installed Power Generation Capacity Up 14.6 Pct In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct in 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.35 billion kilowatts at the end of December last year, up 14.6 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Tuesday.

Major power companies invested about 1.17 trillion Yuan (162.99 billion U.S. Dollars) in power supply projects, an increase of 12.1 percent year on year. Investment in power grid projects rose by 15.3 percent, reaching 608.3 billion yuan.

In 2024, China's solar power generation capacity surged 45.2 percent to about 890 million kilowatts, while wind power generation capacity rose 18 percent to about 520 million kilowatts.

Significant progress has been made in China's energy transition. According to a document released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the administration earlier this month, the country has vowed to improve the regulation capacity of its power system from 2025 to 2027.

China aims to support the reasonable consumption and utilization of more than 200 million kilowatts of newly added renewable energy annually over three years to ensure that the utilization rate of renewable energy nationwide reaches at least 90 percent, according to the document.

Recent Stories

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

8 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

23 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

23 minutes ago
 27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

1 hour ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

2 hours ago
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris F ..

UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair

13 hours ago
 Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Com ..

Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From World