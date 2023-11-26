BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) China's installed capacity of clean energy surged in the first 10 months of the year amid the country's pursuit of green development.

By the end of October, the installed capacity of solar power in the country expanded 47 percent year on year to 540 million kilowatts, while that of wind power stood at about 400 million kilowatts, representing a yearly increase of 15.6 percent, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed.

The country's installed power generation capacity totaled about 2.81 billion kilowatts, up 12.6 percent year on year, the NEA said.

China has scaled up its renewable energy investment over the years as the country pursues low-carbon and green development.

In the first 10 months, major power companies in solar energy across the country invested a total of 269.4 billion Yuan (about 37.86 billion U.S. Dollars), surging 71.2 percent year on year, the data showed.