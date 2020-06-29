UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Lower

Mon 29th June 2020

China's interbank treasury bond index closes lower

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent lower at 991.02 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIIJNG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent lower at 991.02 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

