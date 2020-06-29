(@FahadShabbir)

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent lower at 991.02 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIIJNG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.02 percent lower at 991.02 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.