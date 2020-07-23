China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Higher
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:04 PM
CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.06 percent higher at 991.04 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.