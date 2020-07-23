UrduPoint.com
China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Closes Higher

Thu 23rd July 2020

China's interbank treasury bond index closes higher

China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.06 percent higher at 991.04 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price closed 0.06 percent higher at 991.04 points Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market. The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

More Stories From World

