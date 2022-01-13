China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 09:18 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 995.12 points Thursday, higher than the previous close of 995.02 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.