China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,002.89 points Monday, higher than the previous close of 1,002.22 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

