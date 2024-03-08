China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Higher Friday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,017.45 points Friday, higher than the previous close of 1,016.98 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
