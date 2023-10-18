Open Menu

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) ) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,003.30 points Wednesday, lower than the previous close of 1,003.39 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

