China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,002.04 points Friday, lower than the previous close of 1,002.31 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

