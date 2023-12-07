Open Menu

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,003.14 points Thursday, lower than the previous close of 1,003.25 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

