Open Menu

China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,008.72 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 1,008.92 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.

The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Exchange China Price Market P

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

4 minutes ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

2 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From World