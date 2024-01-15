China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,008.72 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 1,008.92 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks extend gains as Nikkei reaches 34-year high13 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday13 minutes ago
-
UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 202423 minutes ago
-
Pacific nation Nauru cuts ties to Taiwan, switches to China33 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Northern Chile -- GFZ33 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's 1st astronaut to begin space journey this week33 minutes ago
-
Guatemala's Arevalo takes office despite delays, attempts to block him1 hour ago
-
A year of homicide in the British capital1 hour ago
-
Clean energy accounts for over 90 pct of Xizang's installed power capacity1 hour ago
-
Reunion Island on high alert as major storm hits1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher for sixth session2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update3 hours ago