China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,008.6 points Tuesday, lower than the previous close of 1,008.71 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
Recent Stories
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
More Stories From World
-
Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia23 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks snap winning streak to end lower53 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in January53 minutes ago
-
Embiid scores 41 on return for Sixers, Lakers end Thunder streak53 minutes ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow53 minutes ago
-
China, Mongolia win gold at 15th Budapest Int'l Circus Festival53 minutes ago
-
N. Korea abolishes agencies working for reunification with South1 hour ago
-
Severe snowstorms grip US, disrupting life and air travel1 hour ago
-
Swiatek battles past Kenin with Collins next at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Mauritius on maximum cyclone alert as storm Belal wreaks havoc2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Big win in Iowa moves Trump closer to Biden re-match2 hours ago