China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened at 1,010.44 points Monday, lower than the previous close of 1,010.65 points, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.
