BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) As of December 2023, China had over 1.09 billion internet users, statistics from a report by the China Internet Network Information Center showed.

The number marked an increase of 24.

8 million from December 2022, according to the 53rd Statistical Report on China's Internet Development released by the institution on Friday.

Approximately 77.5 percent of China's citizens are internet users, up by 1.9 percentage points year on year, the report said.