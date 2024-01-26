Open Menu

China's Int'l Trade In Goods, Services Hits 4.34 Trln Yuan In December

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.34 trln yuan in December

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.34 trillion Yuan (or 610.63 billion U.S. Dollars) in December 2023, up 2 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

Exports of goods came in at 2.06 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.65 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 409.

9 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 228 billion yuan last month, while services imports hit 407.6 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 179.6 billion yuan, according to the administration.

Tourism was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 171.1-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports China December Billion

Recent Stories

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

40 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

3 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

17 hours ago

More Stories From World