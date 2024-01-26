BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.34 trillion Yuan (or 610.63 billion U.S. Dollars) in December 2023, up 2 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

Exports of goods came in at 2.06 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.65 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 409.

9 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 228 billion yuan last month, while services imports hit 407.6 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 179.6 billion yuan, according to the administration.

Tourism was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 171.1-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.