MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Chinese overseas investments into projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) fell by as much as 54 percent last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, while the share of investments in renewable energy projects reached 57 percent, a new research report said on Tuesday.

According to the latest research report from the Green Belt and Road Initiative Center at International Institute for Green Finance, China's total investment in countries under the BRI dropped to $47 billion in 2020, down 54 percent from the previous year.

The decline in investments in BRI countries in 2020 echoed China's overall falling overseas investments last year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In comparison, China's investments in non-BRI countries decreased by 70 percent year-on-year to $17 billion in 2020, the report said.

Nevertheless, while China's overseas investments were on the decline, the country focused more on renewable energy projects when investing overseas last year.

The share of renewable energy projects in China's total overseas energy investments expanded from 38 percent in 2019 to 57 percent in 2020, the report said.

Researchers of the report expect China's BRI investments in 2021 to focus more on strategic assets and transportation infrastructure in Asian countries to take advantage of the new regional trade agreement known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.