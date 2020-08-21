UrduPoint.com
China's Investment In B&R Countries Up 28.9 Percent

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:39 PM

China's investment in B&R countries up 28.9 percent

China's non-financial direct investments in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) stood at 10.27 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months, up by 28.9 percent year on year, data showed on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :China's non-financial direct investments in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) stood at 10.27 billion U.S. Dollars in the first seven months, up by 28.9 percent year on year, data showed on Thursday.

The investments accounted for 17 percent of China's total non-financial outbound direct investments in the same period, up by 4.

5 percentage points year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In terms of foreign contracted projects, Chinese enterprises have signed new contracts worth 67.18 billion U.S. dollars in countries along the B&R in the Jan.-July period.The new contract value accounts for 55.2 percent of China's foreign contracted projects in the same period.

The completed turnover of foreign contracted projects in B&R countries was 40.43 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 57.8 percent of the country's total.

