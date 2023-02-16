UrduPoint.com

China's Investments In Russia's Far East Exceed $13Bln - Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's Investments in Russia's Far East Exceed $13Bln - Consul General

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The volume of Chinese investments in projects in the Russian Far East by the end of 2022 exceeded $13 billion as the cooperation and trust between Moscow and Beijing remain on a high level, Chinese Consul General in Russia's Vladivostok Piao Yangfan said on Thursday.

"Trust and cooperation between our countries are at the highest level. The humanitarian exchanges have become closer, and large investment projects are being successfully and gradually fulfilled. By the end of 2022, the volume of Chinese investments in the Russian Far East exceeded $13 billion," Piao said at the Day of China business meeting in Vladivostok.

The diplomat pointed to an increase in trade of agricultural products and in the volume of cargo transportation and said that logistics, constriction and contracting projects might serve as promising directions of the bilateral cooperation.

Earlier in February, Russia and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route.

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week that national energy giant Gazprom was working on accelerating construction of the Far Eastern gas route and Power of Siberia 2 pipelines, which would attract billions of Dollars of additional investments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladivostok February Gas Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

11 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.