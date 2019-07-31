UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Irrigated Area Tops The World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:38 PM

China's irrigated area tops the world

:China has the largest expanse of irrigated lands in the world, which helps ensure food security at home, a water resources official has said

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China has the largest expanse of irrigated lands in the world, which helps ensure food security at home, a water resources official has said.

China has an irrigated area of 74 million hectares, covering half of the country's farmlands, said Ni Wenjin, an official with the Ministry of Water Resources, at a Belt and Road forum on irrigation and drainage on Tuesday.

"The development of irrigation and drainage is one of the priorities of the ongoing rural vitalization and agricultural modernization drive in China," said Ni.

The country has seen 20 million more hectares of lands irrigated with agricultural water consumption basically unchanged for three decades, using water-saving irrigation technology in 46.

3 percent of irrigated lands nationwide.

Pricing reforms for agricultural water are also underway to help economize water usage, Ni added.

China is sharing duplicable experiences with Belt and Road countries in addressing water scarcity.

The ministry has inked agreements or memorandums with over 60 countries regarding irrigation-related cooperation since the Belt and Road Initiative was brought up in 2013, according to Ni.

Related Topics

World Technology Water China Road Million

Recent Stories

China halts individual travel to Taiwan

1 minute ago

China honors nine "Most Beautiful Military Personn ..

1 minute ago

PM Imran denies President Alvi’s request to rest ..

11 minutes ago

Sheheryar Munawar extends support for Superstar Ma ..

19 minutes ago

China for further raise pension benefits for retir ..

1 minute ago

BankIslami partners with Sajjad Foundation to send ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.