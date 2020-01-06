UrduPoint.com
China's Island Province To Boost Shore Power Facilities Construction

Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

China's island province to boost shore power facilities construction

China's Hainan Province has issued an implementation plan for promoting shore power facilities construction at 65 berths to meet the demand of berthing ships, the province's transport department said

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :China's Hainan Province has issued an implementation plan for promoting shore power facilities construction at 65 berths to meet the demand of berthing ships, the province's transport department said.

According to the plan, relevant provincial departments and municipal governments will form a joint working mechanism by the end of February.

The plan also specified policy support and financial subsidies to encourage social funds to participate in the construction and set the deadline for the inspection and acceptance of the facilities at the end of October.

Hainan will also work to reduce the cost of shore power use and promote the reduction of atmospheric pollutant emissions from the anchored ships.

