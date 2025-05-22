BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) At the ongoing Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025) in Malaysia, global aviation powers are showcasing their top-tier equipment.

The J-10CE fighter jet, the export variant of the J-10C, took the center stage at the Chinese booth, shortly following its remarkable debut in real combat, captivating international visitors and military analysts who were eager to observe the aircraft.

A Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times that China's cutting-edge equipment, represented by the J-10 series fighter jet, is profoundly reshaping the global perception of the Chinese military and China's defense industrial capabilities, even the landscape of global defense industry.

When Western media mentions the J-10 fighter jet, they often simplistically describe it as "independently developed by China." However, Chinese military affairs expert Zhang Xuefeng explains that the significance of the J-10 fighter to the Chinese Air Force and China's aviation industry far surpasses that of just a "domestically produced fighter."

Through the development of the J-10, China has mastered advanced aerodynamic configuration technologies for fighter jets, achieved breakthroughs in full-authority, triaxial, quadruple-redundant, digital fly-by-wire flight control systems and propelled the development of advanced turbofan engines. For the first time, China developed a highly integrated and digital avionics system, enhancing overall combat effectiveness.

Additionally, China has established a new-generation aircraft manufacturing system characterized by digital machining, composite material construction and titanium alloy manufacturing. This has laid a solid foundation for the subsequent development of China's fighter aircraft, Zhang told the Global Times.

At the same time, the J-10 fighter jet was independently developed by China's aviation industry and possesses independent intellectual property rights, Zhang noted. After its successful development, the Chinese military was able to extensively equip itself with domestically produced advanced fighter jets. This has significantly alleviated China's security pressures and, to some extent, altered the balance of air power between China and neighbouring countries and regions, advancing preparations for military struggles. Today, the J-10 series of fighter jets continues to evolve and remains actively deployed on the front lines of training and exercises, he said.

Since the official commissioning of the J-10 fighter jet in 2006, it has rapidly become a mainstay combat aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. It has frequently represented both the Chinese Air Force and China's aviation industry in various domestic and international public events and military exercises.

In 2009, the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese Air Force transitioned to the J-10A and J-10S as their demonstration aircraft.

In 2023, the team upgraded to the more advanced J-10C fighter jets. Leveraging the aircraft's cutting-edge performance and the pilots' exceptional skills and supported by the YU-20 aerial tanker, the Bayi Aerobatic Team has repeatedly conducted non-stop long-distance flights to perform at international airshows. These missions serve as an emotional bridge, fostering global understanding of the Chinese Air Force and promoting peaceful friendship between China and other nations, while also showcasing China's growing aviation capabilities.

In recent years, the J-10 series fighter jets have become a star product of China's aviation industry on the international stage, frequently showcased at global defense exhibitions. The LIMA 2025 kicked off on Tuesday, and the Global Times learned that the J-10CE attracted particular attention among the exhibited items. Many visitors took photos with the model of the J-10CE.

Previously, Western experts claimed that while its specifications look good on paper, it lacks actual combat experience. However, this stereotype was quickly shattered when major media outlets, home and abroad, made continuous coverage on that China's made-for-export J-10CE warplane had recently achieved its first real combat success.

Zhang said that China's advanced fighter jets, represented by the J-10, are participating in international market competition and reshaping the global defense industry landscape with multiple advantages. Chinese fighter jets offer high cost-effectiveness. For example, India bought France's Rafale fighters at a cost of nearly $200 million per unit, including spare parts, training and support services. In contrast, Chinese fighters deliver comparable performance at a more affordable price. Moreover, China can provide a range of models at different prices tailored to the buyer's needs, better meeting the practical demands of various countries.

In the past, when people talked about Chinese fighter jets, the impression was mostly about their cost-effectiveness. But now, the J-10C has proven its true combat prowess through real-world operational experience, Zhang said.

China is capable of exporting a complete system of weapons and equipment, including advanced fighter jets and various types of airborne munitions, Zhang said, adding that China can also offer early warning aircraft and integrated data links, enabling systematic and informatized upgrades.

The development of China's advanced fighter jets, represented by the J-10 series, serves as a vivid microcosm of the country's continuous self-reliant progress in national defense and technological capabilities. It once again demonstrates China's determination, resilience, and confidence in achieving technological self-sufficiency and strength, Zhang said.

APP/asg