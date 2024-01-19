Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Jiangsu Province, an economic powerhouse in east China, posted a foreign trade volume of 5.25 trillion Yuan (about 738 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, accounting for 12.6 percent of the country's total during the period, local customs said on Thursday.

The province saw its imports and exports steadily recovering in 2023. Of the total, its exports reached 3.37 trillion yuan, while imports stood at 1.88 trillion yuan during the period.

In 2023, nearly 60 percent of the province's foreign trade was contributed by its general trade.

During the period, its private sector saw foreign trade value grow to 2.37 trillion yuan, contributing 45.2 percent of the province's total. Meanwhile, Jiangsu's foreign-funded enterprises contributed 46.4 percent of the province's total imports and exports.

Notably, the province's exports of mobile phones, ships and three major tech-intensive green products -- namely new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic products -- posted robust growth of 69.1 percent, 37.1 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively, in 2023.

