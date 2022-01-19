UrduPoint.com

China's Jiangsu Sees Robust Foreign Trade Growth In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

China's Jiangsu sees robust foreign trade growth in 2021

East China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province saw its foreign trade surge to a record-high 5.21 trillion yuan (about 821 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 17.1 percent year on year, customs data showed Wednesday

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :East China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province saw its foreign trade surge to a record-high 5.21 trillion Yuan (about 821 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, up 17.1 percent year on year, customs data showed Wednesday.

The number accounted for 13.3 percent of China's total imports and exports value during the period.

Jiangsu's exports increased 18.

6 percent year on year to 3.25 trillion yuan in 2021, while imports grew to 1.96 trillion yuan, up 14.8 percent from a year ago.

The European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan were Jiangsu's major trading partners in 2021 and the province's trade value with countries and regions along the Belt and Road reached 1.32 trillion yuan, an increase of 22 percent from the previous year.

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Road Japan United States From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

Six die in fire at Spain retirement home

12 seconds ago
 PMD forecast more rain with snowfall during weeken ..

PMD forecast more rain with snowfall during weekend

14 seconds ago
 Bail application of rapist dismissed

Bail application of rapist dismissed

2 minutes ago
 IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

IGP for resolving public complaints on merit

2 minutes ago
 Afghan Women's Employment Dropped 16% in 2021 Unde ..

Afghan Women's Employment Dropped 16% in 2021 Under Taliban Rule - UN Labor Agen ..

2 minutes ago
 China's central SOEs report solid profit growth in ..

China's central SOEs report solid profit growth in 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.