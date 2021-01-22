Northeast China's Jilin Province on Thursday reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Friday

Of the new confirmed cases, 10 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun and nine in the city of Tonghua.

The new confirmed cases include one that was previously reported as an asymptomatic case.

Of the new asymptomatic cases, five were reported in Tonghua and two in Changchun.

As of Thursday, there were 319 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 45 asymptomatic infections in the province.