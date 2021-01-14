(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Northeast China's Jilin Province reported two domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province reported two domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Of the two cases, one was in the city of Tonghua, the other was in the city of Songyuan.

Both new cases are close contacts of earlier reported asymptomatic cases.

Authorities have started tracking close contacts and secondary close contacts of the above-mentioned cases and disinfected the places they visited.