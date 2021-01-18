UrduPoint.com
China's Jilin Reports 30 New Confirmed, 17 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Northeast China's Jilin Province on Sunday reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Monday

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province on Sunday reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 13 were reported in the provincial capital of Changchun and the other 17 in the city of Tonghua.

The new confirmed cases include 27 that were previously reported as asymptomatic cases.

The new asymptomatic cases were all reported in Tonghua.

No imported cases were reported on the same day.

As of Sunday, there were 178 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 90 asymptomatic infections in the province.

