China's Jilin Reports 67 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province on Sunday reported 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 11 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun and 56 in Tonghua City.

Of the new asymptomatic cases, four were reported in Tonghua and one in Changchun.

All the above-mentioned cases are in designated medical institutions for treatment and observation.

As of Sunday, a total of 273 confirmed cases had been reported in the province in the latest round of infection since mid-January.

