UrduPoint.com

China's Job Market Remains Generally Stable In July

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

China's job market remains generally stable in July

China's job market remained generally stable in July, official data showed Monday.

A total of 8.22 million new urban jobs were created in the first seven months, achieving 74.7 percent of the annual target, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's job market remained generally stable in July, official data showed Monday.

A total of 8.22 million new urban jobs were created in the first seven months, achieving 74.7 percent of the annual target, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 5.1 percent in July, up 0.1 percentage points from that registered in June.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, came in at 4.2 percent in July.

Meanwhile, the surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.2 percent last month, unchanged from June, according to the NBS.

Related Topics

Job June July Market From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till ..

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till Aug 30

21 minutes ago
 70 held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

70 held for doing wheelie in faisalabad

44 seconds ago
 Only option left for Sharif family to produce mone ..

Only option left for Sharif family to produce money trail, says Gill

46 seconds ago
 Russian, Kyrgyz Top Diplomats Discuss Rise in Nati ..

Russian, Kyrgyz Top Diplomats Discuss Rise in Nationalist Violence

48 seconds ago
 Japan Imposes State of Emergency in 7 More Prefect ..

Japan Imposes State of Emergency in 7 More Prefectures Due to COVID-19 - Prime M ..

53 seconds ago
 Some 16,000 tons cigarette waste generated every y ..

Some 16,000 tons cigarette waste generated every year: MNFSR

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.