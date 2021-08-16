China's job market remained generally stable in July, official data showed Monday.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :China's job market remained generally stable in July, official data showed Monday.

A total of 8.22 million new urban jobs were created in the first seven months, achieving 74.7 percent of the annual target, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 5.1 percent in July, up 0.1 percentage points from that registered in June.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, came in at 4.2 percent in July.

Meanwhile, the surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.2 percent last month, unchanged from June, according to the NBS.