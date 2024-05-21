Open Menu

China's Kuaizhou-11 Y4 Rocket Launches 4 New Satellites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) China on Tuesday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y4 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending four new satellites into space.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:15 p.

m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site.

The four satellites, including the Wuhan-1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite, have entered their planned orbits.

The launch was the 32nd flight mission of the Kuaizhou rocket series.

