JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) China on Tuesday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y4 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending four new satellites into space.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:15 p.

m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site.

The four satellites, including the Wuhan-1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite, have entered their planned orbits.

The launch was the 32nd flight mission of the Kuaizhou rocket series.