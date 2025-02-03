Open Menu

China's Landmark Trade Corridor Sees Surge In Transported Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

China's landmark trade corridor sees surge in transported goods

NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key logistics network connecting China's western regions to global markets, has transported a record 104,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) via intermodal rail-sea service in January, up 30.9 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group.

It was the fastest year to surpass the milestone volume of 100,000 TEUs since its opening in 2017 and 15 days earlier than 2024.

"In January, phosphate rock powder, zinc concentrate, pyrophyllite, paper pulp and other goods were shipped in large quantities, and the demand for new year goods such as rapeseed oil and rice was also strong.

About 24 trains were arriving and departing at the station every day," said Wei Wenkang, head of the East Station of Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a hub station on the corridor.

With an operational hub based in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, this trade corridor connects global ports via railways, sea routes and highways through southern Chinese provincial regions such as Guangxi and Yunnan. The cargo service now covers 157 points in 73 domestic cities and expands its reach to 555 ports in 127 countries and regions.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..

7 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting ..

Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

7 minutes ago
 DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

22 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

37 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

1 hour ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

1 hour ago
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

1 hour ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

2 hours ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

2 hours ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

2 hours ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

3 hours ago

More Stories From World